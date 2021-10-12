WATCH LIVE: IMPD sergeant investigated for use of force during arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor is holding a press conference about a sergeant being investigated for use of force during an arrest on Monument Circle.

Taylor is expected to talk about the investigation and release body-worn camera video of the Sept. 24 incident involving Sgt. Eric Huxley, IMPD Chief Communications Officer Alexa Green said in a statement.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed two formal charges against Huxley, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said. He is charged with official misconduct and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Taylor has suspended Huxley without pay, Foley said. The other officers are on administrative duties.

Taylor was notified of the incident on Wednesday and immediately ordered an investigation, Foley said.

You can watch it live here: