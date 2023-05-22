Woman charged in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase in southern Indiana seeks change of venue

WASHINGTON COUNTY— The woman charged in the death of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in April 2022 is requesting a change of venue in her trial.

Dawn Coleman, 40, is charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Coleman helped DeJuane Anderson dispose of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to court documents.

Coleman claimed to police that she watched Cairo while Anderson was in jail in Louisville for shoplifting and assault.

After picking Anderson up from jail, the two stayed at a family member’s home in Louisville.

A few days after picking up Anderson from jail, she walked into Anderson’s bedroom and saw Cairo laying face down on the mattress in the room.

Coleman explained to authorities “it was already done”.

The two drove Cairo’s body to Washington County and left it inside a suitcase.

Investigators were able to ping their phones to Pekin, Indiana – near the location of Cairo.

Surveillance video from a property owner shows Anderson's car stop on the road where Cairo was found.

Coleman explained to authorities that Anderson believed Cairo to be possessed by demons. She mentioned needing exorcisms on her son on Facebook, according to court documents.

Anderson still has a warrant issued and has not been caught.

In the motion to change venues, Coleman's attorney argues that Coleman cannot receive a fair trial in Washington County.

Ryan Bower argues that public hostility, public outrage, prejudicial news reporting, speculative opinions and more as reasons for a move.

A judge will take the motion under advisement before making a decision.