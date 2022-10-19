Watch Now
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indianapolis' west side

IMPD
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on the city's west side, police say.

She was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital about 11 p.m. that day. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 5500 block of West 10th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

Police haven't released additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not released the woman's identity.

IMPD asked that anyone with more information contact Detective Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

