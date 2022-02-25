Woman fatally shot outside shopping center on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after she was shot early Friday outside a shopping center on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just before 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road near Interstate 65 and Georgetown Road.

Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Medics transported her in critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been publicly released.

IMPD has not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.