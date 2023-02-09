Woman found dead in Kokomo home suffered trauma, police identify husband as person of interest

KOKOMO — The husband of a woman found dead in a home in Kokomo on Tuesday has been named a person of interest in her death.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office initially received a missing persons report for Sandra Wilson, 41, on Feb. 7.

Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives visited a home in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive where they found Wilson's body.

Wilson was identified by the Howard County Coroner and an autopsy was performed Wednesday morning. Her cause of death was determined to be physical blunt trauma. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

During the course of their investigation, deputies have been unable to locate Wilson's husband, Jeremy Wilson.

Provided by Kokomo Police Department

According to the sheriff's office, Jeremy Wilson has an active no-bond warrant for his arrest. He's been named a person of interested in the death of his wife.

Police believe Jeremy Wilson may be in possession of a silver 2013 Chevy Tahoe with Indiana license plate 834BZW or a white 2006 Chevy Impala with Indiana license plate SO507. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Howard County Sherriff's office at 765-614-3449 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.