Woman found dead near northside, police says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Downtown District officers responded to a scene just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 on the report of a deceased person.

Officers reported to the 200 block of East Michigan Street. This is near North Delaware Street.

Officers located a woman inside the location with injuries consistent with trauma. Indianapolis Medical Emergency Services arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has ruled this investigation as a homicide.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov .