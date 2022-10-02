Watch Now
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 02, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

