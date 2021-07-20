Woman found shot, set on fire Indianapolis dies days later

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who was found shot and set on fire on July 9 in Indianapolis has died, according to police.

The woman, who hasn't been identified yet by the Marion County Coroner's Office, died on Monday after she was found in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said in a press release.

The incident has been turned over to homicide detectives and they are still investigating the incident.

Information hasn't been released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477) or online.

