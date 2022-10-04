Man found shot to death in Irvington apartment building, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday in an apartment complex in Indianapolis' Irvington neighborhood, police say.

Officers found the victim in a hallway wounded while they responded about 6:30 a.m. to the 5300 block of East Washington Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near South Ritter Avenue.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details, including the victim's age, sex and name, weren't immediately available.

It isn't clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris told WRTV that investigators are relying heavily on members of the public to come forward with any information.

Tips can be submitted to IMPD's homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.