Woman sentenced to 32 years for 2019 death of boyfriend and his baby nephew

INDIANAPOLIS — More than three years after a three month old baby and his uncle were killed in a triple shooting, a woman has been sentenced.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office says Ivory Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison and two years suspended to probation.

She was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness for the August 2019 deaths of William Wilson Jr. and his nephew, Kahdor T. Wilson.

Smith, identified as William's girlfriend, told an officer "I shot him." The officer asked who and she replied, 'My fiancee.'

In court documents, Smith reportedly told police she and William got into an argument and physical altercation on Friday where she threw liquor in his face and he allegedly poured liquor in her hair. Smith claimed he pinned her down and she attempted to bite him but could not. She said he then bit her and began to choke her and threatened to kill her. He allegedly told her to get away from him and they went to bed.

According to court documents, when the couple woke up on Saturday, he reportedly told her to pack her stuff and leave. She refused and he became angry. The argument continued when he allegedly lunged at her, grabbing her foot and she kicked his hand away. She grabbed the gun, raised it and shot William multiple times after he told her, 'B---h, do it.'

Smith reportedly told police she was scared but that William was not trying to 'get her' when she shot him.

In court documents, Smith said William ran out of the room but she was unsure where he went. She said William has kept a gun in his mother's room in the past so she went to his mother's room. Smith told police she stopped in the doorway and started shooting at William's mother as she sat at the edge of the bed. She reportedly told police, 'I just snapped.'

Smith also reportedly told police she thought she was firing at William and fired until the gun went empty. She claimed to not know she shot the baby, according to court documents.