Woman shot dead on Indianapolis' Near Eastside, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.

Officers found the woman wounded in the street while they responded about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near the intersection of 10th and North Rural streets and south of Brookside Park.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning, IMPD Officer Samone Burris told WRTV.

"We have a family that has lost a loved one. The scene is very intense; there are a lot of heightened emotions at this time, and the family wants answers, which is understandable," said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

"A community has been shattered this morning. A family has been rocked with the devastation this morning, and we are just asking everyone to come together and understand that violence is never the answer, Burris said.

Authorities haven't provided any additional details, including the victim's identity.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).