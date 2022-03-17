Woman shot in car on I-70 shot by another driver; suspect at large, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A Grant County woman is in the hospital after she was shot while driving on Interstate 70 Thursday, police say.

State troopers found the 21-year-old victim while responding to the shooting about 2:25 p.m. to the westbound lanes I-70 between Interstate 465 and Post Road, according to Indiana State Police.

A man was inside the vehicle with the woman, but he wasn't hit by gunfire.

Police say someone in another vehicle shot the woman, causing her vehicle to go into an inner shoulder and strike a center wall.

Authorities don't yet have a description of a suspect or of the vehicle they may have been driving.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact ISP at 317-899-8577 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.