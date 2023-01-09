Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Woman shot, man killed in shooting at south side gas station

Thompson Road Shooting.PNG
WRTV
Thompson Road Shooting.PNG
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 07:59:52-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot late Sunday night on the city's south side — leaving one of them dead and one of them hospitalized.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, IMPD officers responded to the 1500 blok of W. Thompson Road on a report of a person shot. This is the location of a Marathon gas station.

Officers located a woman and man with gunshot injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and the man died at the scene.

According to IMPD, investigators are speaking with a person of interest.

A police report explains the shooting may have involved an attempted carjacking.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man killed upon notification of family.

IMPD asks anyone with information on this shooting to call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@ind.gov

TOP STORIES: Owner of troubled Indy chicken and fish restaurant calls viral TikTok showing mouse 'complete misunderstanding' | Teen killed, adult injured in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall | Bodycam video shows Idaho quadruple murder suspect being pulled over in Indiana | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Colts safety visits Damar Hamlin in hospital

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!