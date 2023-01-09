Woman shot, man killed in shooting at south side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot late Sunday night on the city's south side — leaving one of them dead and one of them hospitalized.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, IMPD officers responded to the 1500 blok of W. Thompson Road on a report of a person shot. This is the location of a Marathon gas station.

Officers located a woman and man with gunshot injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and the man died at the scene.

According to IMPD, investigators are speaking with a person of interest.

A police report explains the shooting may have involved an attempted carjacking.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man killed upon notification of family.

IMPD asks anyone with information on this shooting to call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@ind.gov