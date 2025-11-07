Woman sues Hovito Lounge, promoters after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman allegedly injured in a shooting at a downtown Indianapolis nightclub last weekend has filed a federal lawsuit against the establishment and its event promoters, claiming they failed to provide adequate security.

The woman filed the lawsuit in Marion County Superior Court against Hovito Ultra Lounge and multiple event promotion companies following a November 2 shooting that injured three men at the South Meridian Street establishment.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants were negligent in their security protocols and failed to prevent weapons from entering the club despite knowing the downtown area has a "long-standing history of shootings and violent incidents."

The lawsuit comes after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey questioned how weapons entered Hovito Ultra Lounge despite the establishment claiming to have security measures in place.

"I have some significant questions about how weapons got into that bar if you say that you have security and that you're doing pat downs or you're using wands," Chief Bailey said following the shooting.

Police recovered at least three guns connected to the incident: one found on a security guard, one recovered from a victim at the hospital, and one that remains missing.

Lawsuit details

The lawsuit targets six defendants, including Hovito Lounge LLC, event promoters All Day Entertainment LLC and Innovative Distractions Group LLC, and two individual promoters. The suit also names an unknown security company.

Court documents show two of the promoting companies were already administratively dissolved before the November 2 incident occurred.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants failed to:



Properly screen patrons for weapons at entry points

Hire and train adequate security personnel

Address foreseeable risks of violence

The plaintiff is seeking monetary damages for injuries, pain, mental anguish and economic losses, plus court costs and attorney fees.

Ongoing downtown safety concerns

The Hovito shooting was one of two that occurred in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in the area.

IMPD has allocated approximately $800,000 in overtime this year alone for bar patrol in the downtown district, according to Chief Bailey.

The incidents have impacted local businesses, with one downtown business owner telling WRTV he experienced his slowest day in two years following previous downtown shootings.

"We need business owners and operators to look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves what part of this do I own and what can I do better in the future to prevent these things from happening," Chief Bailey said.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission confirmed it is conducting its own investigation in partnership with IMPD's criminal investigation. Hovito Lounge's permit remains active with no prior actions against it.