Curfew lifted for Whiteland community, cleanup efforts remain

It has been nearly one week since a tornado devastated the Whiteland community. Everyone has come together for cleanup.

"It means a lot. I'm sure my mom would really appreciate it," Nick Burton said.

Burton's mother's home was demolished in the storm. His family is overwhelmed by the cleanup efforts.

"I would like to say thank you. I've been trying to go through and thank everyone," Burton said.

Volunteers are sorting through the rubble and setting aside precious items they think Burton's mother would love to keep.

"So far, they've done a good job of trying to separate everything but at same time get ride of as much trash as possible. It looks way different from just this morning," Burton said.

Leveled homes, broken windows and debris remain in the Whiteland community, but the town says there's been so much help.

All roadways are now clear, most of the water is back on and the curfew is lifted.

"We've got Franklin, Greenwood and Whiteland residents coming together. It's amazing to see everybody coming together, even the kids," said Pastor James Sedinger.

Whiteland New Life Fellowship Church is across the street from what's considered ground zero.

Sedinger says it's open for anyone in need.

According to Sedinger, the damage is heartbreaking, but he finds comfort when he looks at the cross.

"When we looked past the cross from inside the church and saw what was on the other side, it was total devastation. To know how the church was preserved, it's almost like devastation to preservation," Sedlinger said.

Residents are persevering but still have a long road of recovery ahead.

"I know it's going to be a long time before everybody's lives are back to normal," Sedinger said.

While residents pick up the pieces, the Whiteland community says volunteers are welcome anytime.

Thursday, a one-stop shop opened for anyone who lost sensitive documents in the tornado. It's located at the Clark Pleasant School District administration building.

Residents have access to the Department of Homeland Security, Health Department, Workforce Development, mental health services, BMV and much more.

"Now the survivors have a quick and efficient way to get things like birth certifications, vaccinations, BMV records and titles for their vehicles. We have a lot of homes in this area, specifically Johnson County, that were completely destroyed, so along with that you may lose your title to your vehicle or drivers license," IDHS Chief of Staff Jonathan Whitham said.

The center will remain open as long as its needed. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.