Dashboard cameras are on the rise for road protection

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, Plainfield police said they're looking into several tips about a road rage shooting that injured a pregnant woman. Her child had to be born early and remains in the hospital.

More drivers are keeping extra eyes on the road by installing dashboard cameras. One expert tells WRTV’s Amber Grigley that extra protection layer is well worth the investment.

"I probably do 4 to 5 dash cams every two weeks," said Josh Glenn, owner of Audio Electronics.

For so long, dashcams have been an exclusive tool used by police.

"They're very small now. They don't want to obstruct the view of the driver," said Glenn.

Glenn said the demand for these cameras is now at an all-time high.

"The past 2 to 3 years, I’ve seen those numbers double, triple. With more going on with the road rage in today's world, you know, people just aren't paying attention," said Glenn.

"If we would have had a dashboard camera available at that time, we wouldn't have to worry about who the person was that injured her baby," said Shamura Caruthers-Spaulding, a mentor of Julianna Martinez.

Two weeks ago, Plainfield Police said 20-year-old Julianna Martinez was shot during a road rage incident. Monday night, we stopped by the dance studio where Julianna took classes.

"Just to think that this incident could have prevented her from being a mother out of someone not having self-control is really devastating," said Spaulding.

Juliana was pregnant and had to deliver her baby early at 29 weeks. As Plainfield Police continue to ask for tips about the road rage incident, Spaulding said that an extra layer of protection on the road would have possibly put them one step closer to getting justice.

"We wouldn't have to ask for tips. You know it's hard for people to fess up and stand up and say this is what's right," said Spaulding.

Amber reached out to Plainfield Police about dash cams and how resourceful they are for drivers. In a statement, they responded in part,

These are valuable tools and help law enforcement because they may capture license plate numbers and other valuable information. However, the most important piece of information is getting somewhere safe and avoiding an altercation.



Joe Aldridge, Deputy Chief of Police

A standard Glenn stands behind.

"You don't want to be around here chasing the cars down while you're on the phone with the cops. You want to keep yourself safe, so at the end of the day, having that live view of that camera is going to make a world of difference, and you can fall back and let the authorities do what they do best and take care of action," said Glenn.

If you are considering investing in a dashboard camera, having them professionally installed for the best quality is highly recommended.

Julianna has been released from the hospital. However, her baby boy remains in the NICU. The shooting happened early in the morning on March 1st. Police say the suspect was driving a small white cargo or delivery van.

