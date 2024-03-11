Daughter remembers home destroyed in fire Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Nichol Kirby remembers a lot about the house she grew up in.

"It was the most amazing place to grow up," shared Kirby.

"I have a sister. We lost her last year but she's only 16 months my senior and I always remember playing in all the trap doors with her when we were little. Whenever we got a little older, they sealed the trap doors but the trap doors were necessary to finish the building of the property."

Saturday night, the house Kirby grew up in caught on fire and despite firefighters controlling the blaze, the home was destroyed.

"I was so afraid for the firefighters," explained Kirby.

"They were picking up buckets of water and just bringing them over. They got six tankers because we don't have any, there's no extinguishers at all — we are two miles away from the closest extinguishers — and we're very fortunate that nobody was injured."

Kirby's dad built the log cabin with wood from Brown County.

"I'm so happy that my father didn't have to see it," shared Kirby. "He was an amazing craftsman. He owned a beautiful wallpaper store. He was known as the wallpaper man. And he was really great with his hands. This is the kind of work that he did."

Kirby and her family moved out of the home in 2007 but it has remained an important part of their lives.

"It's a community sort of legacy," shared Kirby. "If you drive by, it's always been that sort of landmark. If you look over 465, you see the log cabin and everyone knows it."