FedEx driver knocked unconscious by rock while driving in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — A FedEx truck driver was seriously injured Sunday morning when they were hit by a rock thrown through their windshield on Interstate 74 in Decatur County.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 127 mile marker of I-74 for a crash involving a semi.

Upon arrival, a driver was found to be "semi-conscious" with significant injuries to his head. Deputies found significant damage to the vehicles windshield.

According to the Sheriff's office, evidence leads them to believe a rock was thrown through the windshield of the truck and knocked them unconscious. This led him to drive off the road and into the median of the interstate.

The driver's juvenile child was also in the car, but was uninjured.

A Stat Flight medical helicopter lifted the driver from the scene to St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A condition as of Tuesday was not readily available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur County Sheriff's Office at 812-663-8125.