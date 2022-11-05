Muncie organization hopes to combat veteran suicide with coffee and conversation

MUNCIE — The Veteran's Coffee Club is working to save the lives of veterans in Muncie.

“These guys don’t have an agenda. They just want to get together and talk," Vietnam vet John Bultman said.

The club started about a year and a half ago and meets the first Saturday of every month.

It's a cup of coffee that means so much more than a pick me up. It gives veterans a chance to have conversations about life and war.

The group's main objective is to provide a place for veterans to have a sense of community and a chance to check in on each other to help where someone may need it.

Their goal is to combat the veteran suicide issue.

"We want to help. There is over 220 vets that commit suicide a day. That’s ridiculous," Gary Reedy said. “If they have any problems, another vet can pick up on that. Then hopefully we can help somebody.”

Reedy was the first member the club ever had.

"If I can do something to stop that or slow it down or whatever, that is what we started up for," Reedy said.

When the group started, they only had about 5 members. On Saturday, about 75 people gathered inside the Muncie/Delaware County Senior Citizen Center.

“If I can save one life, then this is all worth it to me," Reedy said.

The veteran's wife support club was also started the same time as the coffee club.

That club gives wives a place to speak freely to each other.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, dial 988.

For more information on the club or to connect with them, click here.