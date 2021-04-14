Muncie police officers will face additional felony charges

MUNCIE — Three officers and a sergeant with the Muncie Police Department will face additional charges of excessive force and obstruction after a grand jury returned a 17-count superseding indictment, acting U.S. Attorney John Childress announced Wednesday.

Officers Joseph Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson and Corey Posey, along with Sgt. Joseph Kresja, were indicted. The superseding indictment charges Winkle with 11 felonies, Gibson with three felonies, Kresja with two felonies and Posey with one felony.

Winkle is charged with five counts of deprivation of rights associated with excessive force and six counts of writing false reports. He allegedly wrote false reports about his use of force against five people he arrested, along with two others arrested by Muncie Police officers.

"According to the superseding indictment, Winkle's actions included kicking, punching, knee striking, and using a taser on arrestees without justification, and resulted in bodily injury to the arrestees," the release said.

Gibson faces two counts of deprivation of rights associated with excessive force and one count of writing a false report against a person he arrested.

"The superseding indictment said Gibson punched, stomped and struck the knees of people he arrested without justification and caused injuries to both," the release said.

Krejsa was charged with two counts of writing false reports about two of Winkle's alleged excessive force incidents, according to court documents.

"According to the superseding indictment, on one occasion, Krejsa minimized the level of force used by Winkle during one arrest, and, on another occasion, falsely represented that a different Muncie Police Department sergeant cleared Winkle of his use of force when it was actually Krejsa who conducted that review," the release said.

Posey faces one count of writing a false report about one of Winkle's alleged excessive force incidents.

"According to the superseding indictment, Posey’s use of force report misrepresented the arrestee’s behavior, and mischaracterized and omitted Winkle’s unlawful use of force during the incident," the release said.

Winkle, Gibson and Krejsa were previously charged in a 12-count indictment with civil rights and obstruction offenses related to five of the six incidents charged in the superseding indictment, which adds excessive force and false report charges against Winkle and Gibson related to a sixth incident.

Posey was not charged in the initial indictment.

The maximum penalty for deprivation of rights offenses is 10 years in prison and 20 years for false report charges.

This story will be updated.