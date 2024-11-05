Delphi Murders Trial: Day 16 | Defense calls three witnesses in Richard Allen's defense

DELPHI — Three witnesses have been called to the stand Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Richard Allen. Allen faces murder charges for the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February 2017. This is day 16 of the trial at the Carroll County Courthouse.

Betsy Blair appeared on the stand for the second time during the trial. She was called by the prosecution and testified that she was on the Monon High Bridge trails on Feb. 13, 2017. That was the day Abby & Libby were last seen alive by their families.

Her testimony centered around a car she says she saw near the trails at the CPS building. Today, she told the court the car she saw that day was turned and backed into a spot. She said she found it odd. She said the car reminded her of her father's car, a 1965 Ford Comet. She said it was not a bright color, and it was likely a darker color.

Next to take the stand was an expert witness for the defense. They called Dr. Stuart Grassian. He is a psychiatrist hired by the defense to examine many of Richard Allen's mental health records. He also reviewed videos of Allen taken while he was held at the Westville Correctional Facility.

Dr. Grassian testified that he had done extensive studies on solitary confinement and how it can impact an individual imprisoned that way. He testified Allen showed symptoms consistent with delirium, and that he was certain he showed those symptoms because Allen could not remember. He said Allen told him he feared being unable to remember things. He ended his testimony by saying how someone's memories can be impacted when someone is placed in solitary confinement.

The final witness of the morning is Dr. Eric Warren, a forensics examiner and an expert witness for the defense. He was called to testify about the single .40 caliber cartridge found between the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German at the crime scene. Dr. Oberg previously testified for the prosecution about that round. She contended that the bullet found at the scene had been cycled through Richard Allen's Sig Sauer .40 caliber pistol, and Warren was asked to comment on her findings. Warren says he reviewed all of Oberg's work, and he reviewed the photographs of that evidence. Warren disagrees with Oberg's contention that you cannot draw conclusions based on a photograph. It was his opinion that there was not sufficient agreement between the bullet fired by Dr. Oberg through Allen's gun and the unspent bullet found at the scene between the girls' bodies. He said he did not agree with the decision to compare a spent shell casing to the unspent cartridge that was found on the ground.

Testimony will continue this afternoon.