Delphi Murders Trial: Day 17 | Defense rests its case for Richard Allen

DELPHI — On day 17 of the Delphi Murders Trial, the defense rested its case for Richard Allen, who faces murder charges for the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in February 2017.

The defense testimony lasted for several days, with witnesses including psychiatrists, forensics experts and testimony on camrecorder videos of Allen during his time in prison.

"I wasn't anticipating having this conversation quite yet," Judge Fran Gull said after the defense's announcement.

The judge met with the prosecution and defense and discussed jury instructions and the order of arguments. The judge said both sides would receive two to two and half hours to present their closing arguments.

"I want to make sure you have all the time you need," Judge Gull said.

The prosecution is expected to start calling rebuttal witnesses today. Some of those witnesses were not in the courthouse and as a result the trial is in recess until the state has all the witnesses they need to call.