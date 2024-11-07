Delphi Murders Trial: Day 18 | Delphi jury to decide if Richard Allen killed Abby Williams and Liberty German

DELPHI — The jury has been given the case in the Delphi Murders Trial. Closing arguments started this morning with the prosecution outlining its case to the jury. Richard Allen is charged with killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German on February 13, 2017. They worked for 58 minutes to summarize their work.

Defense attorney Brad Rozzi said the state was desperate to prove its case, and he worked to show there were many problems with evidence presented by the state.

Special Judge Fran Gull told the jury to begin their deliberations and instructed them to continue until 4:00 p.m. She said if they chose to extend their discussions that was fine, but they will be sequestered back to their hotel rooms at the end of the sessions. If the jury does not arrive at a verdict, they will return to the Carroll County Courthouse Friday morning to resume deliberations at 9:00 a.m. and they will work until 4:00 p.m.