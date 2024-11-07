Delphi Murders Trial: Day 18 | Jury hears closing arguments

DELPHI — The prosecution of Richard Allen took 58 minutes to present its closing arguments in the Carroll County Courthouse Thursday morning. Allen faces four charges, including two felony murder charges for killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi in February 2017.

Prosecuting attorneys argued all they had to do was figure out who Bridge Guy was. They replayed the video taken by Liberty German on the bridge from February 13, 2017 that showed the man called Bridge Guy. They pointed to testimony from Master Trooper Brian Harshman with the Indiana State Police. Harshman listened to hundreds of telephone calls made by Richard Allen in prison. He testified the voice of Bridge Guy from the video is the voice of Richard Allen.

They pointed to forensic evidence presented by state's witnesses during the trial. Much of it revolved around a single .40 caliber cartridge found at the crime scene near the girls' bodies. A metallugy expert looked at the cartridge, and looked at the .40 caliber Sig Sauer pistol owned by Richard Allen. She said that based on markings found on the cartridge and the phsyical properties of Allen's gun, it was her opinion the cartridge found on the ground was cycled through Allen's pistol.

The prosecution also pointed to numerous jailhouse confessions they say were made by Allen. Many of them were documented by mental health professionals who testified during the trial. They re-iterated that Allen told them he killed the girls and that he wanted to apologize to their families. Many of those conversations happened while Allen was being held at Westville Correctional Facility.

When the prosecution finished its portion of closing arguments, Judge Fran Gull called for a recess. Court resumed with Richard Allen's defense team starting its closing arguments a little before 10:45 a.m.