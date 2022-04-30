Watch
Disney CEO Bob Chapek to speak at IU commencement

Business Wire
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 20:28:42-04

BLOOMINGTON — On Friday, Indiana University announced Bob Chapek, an Indiana University alumnus and current CEO of the Walt Disney Corporation, will be the commencement speaker at the May 7 undergraduate ceremony.

"Our Indiana University graduates are exceptional, and we are thrilled to celebrate their remarkable academic achievements during our commencement ceremonies throughout the state," IU President Pamela Whitten said in a news release. "We are also honored to welcome our distinguished guests to our IU campuses to mark this significant milestone in the lives of our graduates and their family and friends."

Chapek assumed the role of CEO on Feb. 25, 2020, and has led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recovery.

Chapek holds a degree in microbiology from IU Bloomington and received his MBA from Michigan State University.

The university will also award Chapek with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the undergraduate ceremony.

Indiana University also announced that motivational speaker and author Jori Mundy will speak at the IUPUI commencement on May 14 and B. Patrick Bauer will speak at the IU South Bend commencement on May 10.

