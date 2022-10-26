Diwali celebrations in Central Indiana

GREENWOOD — Diwali is regarded as one of the most important holidays on the calendar and celebrations are in full swing. In Central Indiana, traditions during the Festival of Lights are happening in Greenwood.

Thousands came to the BAPS Greenwood mandir — or Hindu temple — Wednesday to celebrate the new year.

Diwali is a multi-day festival is celebrated by those in the Hindu, Sikh, Jains and some in the Buddhist religions. From worship ceremonies to exhibitions, the mandir is bustling with those of all ages.

Celebrations also continue at home throughout the festival, as well. Fireworks are also often set off during Diwali to celebrate.

