DNR hosting summer camp for teddy bears

INDIANAPOLIS — Does your child have a stuffed animal that loves new adventures?

If so, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is set to hold it’s third annual Teddy Bear Camp for stuffed animals.

This camp is for stuffed animals that belong to any child between the ages of 5-12 that lives in Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Hendricks or Boone counties.

At camp, the bears will take part in various visits, learning about history, archaeology and architecture.

As the camp ensues, pictures will be sent to owners of the stuff animals. Photos will also be shared to Facebook.

To participate, complete the registration form and drop your child’s stuffed animal at one of three partner locations at the dates and times below.



Indianapolis: Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington Street , inside the main level doors: Monday, May 8, 9 a.m.–noon and Tuesday, May 9, 1–4 p.m.

, inside the main level doors: Monday, May 8, 9 a.m.–noon and Tuesday, May 9, 1–4 p.m. Shelbyville: Shelby County Porter Visitors Center, 501 North Harrison Street , Monday, May 8, noon–3 p.m.

, Monday, May 8, noon–3 p.m. Zionsville: SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 West Hawthorne Street , Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The program will conclude with owners picking up their stuffed animals at the drop-off locations and times below.