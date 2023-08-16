Watch Now
Dr. Caitlin Bernard nominated for Indiana Torchbearer award, state rejects it

<i>Vic Ryckaert/WRTV</i>
<i>Dr. Caitlin Bernard (center) leaves Marion Superior Court Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.</i>
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 16, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — After being nominated to receive a Torchbearer Award by a panel of judges made up of previous recipients, the state has rejected giving the award to Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

Bernard gained notoriety after sharing her story about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. She was eventually reprimanded by the Indiana State Medical Licensing Board after months of pursuit by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The Torchbearer Awards are annually given to Indiana women who make a difference in their communities by the Indiana Commission for Women.

Bernard was one of eight women nominated for the award this year, but was rejected from receiving it by the state.

According to the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, it was determined that Dr. Bernard’s nomination was not appropriate due to her ongoing case with the Medical Licensing Board.

WRTV has reached out to representatives for Dr. Bernard and her attorney.

