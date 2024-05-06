Early Voters share thoughts ahead of Tuesday's Primary

INDIANAPOLIS — Voters at St. Luke's Methodist Church on the city's north side came to partake in the polling place's last day of early voting.

"It's easier to early vote, you get it out of the way," claimed Indianapolis resident Doris Bluford Toliver. "During the work week, sometimes it gets hectic, and you either run out of time. So this way, I know that it's done and I exercise my right to vote."

On Sunday, WRTV spoke with numerous voters to understand why they chose to vote early and what motivated their voting.

"I want to make sure that I'm able to vote for the candidate that I want ultimately, on the ballot in November," explained Bluford Toliver.

The voters WRTV spoke with said they have a particular interest in the Indiana Governor race.

The race has six candidates vying for the republican nomination.

"I am very interested in the governor's race, obviously, to see who's going to lead our state for the next four years," shared voter Thomas McCarthy.

McCarthy shared that there are a certain policies that he is paying extra attention to this election cycle.

"There's some very important things on the horizon in terms of women's health, and things of that nature that I really want to see somebody that's going to stand up for. Just making sure that every user's health care is protected, and their their bodily autonomy remains theirs, regardless of you know, how other people feel about it," McCarthy said.

Bluford Toliver agreed.

"I think securing women's rights to our bodies is a major issue," shared Bluford Toliver.

"I think about ways to be sensible about gun laws, and not pushing for more guns out there. I think the last thing for me is the reality that our republic is one that was built on immigration. Candidates that are looking for more inclusive governance versus kicking out folks who came here because they're looking for a better life and are willing to contribute to our Republic are all issues that matter to me," Bluford said.

No matter which side of the aisle people align with, both Bluford Toliver and McCarthy hope voters let their voices be heard.

"At the end of the day, this is your society," explained McCarthy.

"If you don't vote, you can't complain. It doesn't matter who you vote for as long as you go and make your voice heard."