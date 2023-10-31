Enforcing curfew for minors after a mass shooting at a Halloween party

INDIANAPOLIS — A conversation about the role of parents, police and the community is circulating after 10 young people were shot and one person was killed at a party over the weekend.

"If kids and parents were made more aware of the curfew, if parents were made aware of that if I don't know where my kid is at a certain time I might get a knock at my door," Kareem Hines, founder of New Breed of Youth (New B.O.Y.) said.

IMPD urged parents to stay vigilant about their kids' social media use and asked for cooperation.

"No one deserves to die as 16 years old because they go to a party," IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said.

Sentiments echoed throughout the city hours after the mass shooting at a Halloween party filled with young people.

"Parents, I have said this before. You've got to know where kids are at," IMPD Chief Randall Taylor said.

IMPD said the unauthorized party was promoted over social media.

"This is just a reminder to parents that you need to be locked into what your children are doing on social media," Adams said.

"You can be the best parent in the world, but it doesn't come with a rule book. So, no matter what we do as parents, we can be helicopter parents we can't monitor our kids' every move," Kareem said.

New B.O.Y and Inner Beauty Program LLC. were two organizations that reached out to IMPD in the wake of the shooting.

"New B.O.Y. and Inner Beauty who had several teens attending that party reached out and said what can we do to help," Adams said.

"What do we do to provide these safe spaces," Chrystal Hines, Founder and CEO of Inner Beauty Program LLC. said.

IMPD's call for parents to step up sparked a bigger discussion about a city-wide curfew for minors and accountability.

According to Section 381 of the Marion County ordinance:

Curfew for children 15 to 17 years old is between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday and Saturday. After 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. And before 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

It goes on to say, a child younger than 15 years old should not be in a public place after 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m.

Set standards both Kareem and Chrystal Hines say need better enforcement.

"Maybe you know there needs to be some help for these parents maybe we're looking at you know carpools or something, but something has to be done," Chrystal said.

"I know sometimes our parents are busy but right now we have to incorporate that philosophy of not mine we can't save every kid but if every parent takes accountability and say not mine I will not lose my kid to the system I will not lose my kids to the streets I will not lose my kids to the department of child services. I as a parent will step up and immerse myself and my child world," Kareem said.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley reached out to IMPD and Councilor Dan Boots about curfew enforcement.

IMPD said it's based on an officer's discretion. They encourage parents and adults to be responsible and hold their children accountable.

Boots also echoed IMPD's message that curfews aren't an issue police can solve alone, especially when it comes to large gatherings.