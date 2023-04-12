Faith leaders ask DOJ to investigate IMPD on Anthony Maclin, Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS — Faith in Indiana's Black Church Coalition, clergy and families continue to demand accountability after IMPD harmed two men.

Tuesday, the faith leaders announced they're calling on the federal Department of Justice to come in and investigate.

"We're sick and tired of being sick and matter of fact, we are damn tired of what's happening in our community," said Pastor Timothy Taylor.

Flowers, pictures and a sign saying "We will not forget" are now placed in front of IMPD's north district station.

"We are demanding justice from the mayor, from the chief of police and from the prosecutor," said Pastor Taylor.

They want justice for Herman Whitfield III.

On April 25th, 2022, his parents called 911 requesting an ambulance because their son was having a mental health crisis.

Body camera footage shows Whitfield was tased twice, yells he couldn't breathe, and goes limp.

He died shortly after.

"On this night, we needed help and IMPD let us down drastically," said Herman Whitfield Jr.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis and the six officers involved.

"I would like the officers to be held accountable. I would like them to be fired," said Whitfield Jr.

Faith leaders are also demanding justice for Anthony Maclin.

His grandmother called for help on December 31st, 2022 because she didn't recognize the car in her driveway.

IMPD says officers arrived and found Maclin sleeping inside, with a visible gun.

Three minutes later, officers knocked on the passenger window to wake Anthony up.

He moved. That's when IMPD says officers fired around 30 shots at him.

"Then they all start shooting. The shots went on and on I started to scream," said Vicki Driver, the grandmother.

Anthony survived the shooting, but says he's still struggling mentally. He also can't work and bills are piling up.

Faith leaders and the families do not believe the investigations are being handled fairly.

"We don't want excuses which is what we've been given. We want action now and we want these officers fired. This is the first step for our community feeling safe from the individuals who were sworn in to serve and protect," said Pastor Darrell Brooks.

The clergy says the investigation has taken too long and is demanding the department of justice investigates to see if the officer's followed the proper policies and procedures.

