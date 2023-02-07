IMPD releases bodycam video of man shot by officers while in grandma's driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — One day after attorneys representing a man who was shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers sent a tort claim notice, IMPD has released body cam video from the officers involved in that shooting.

Anthony Maclin, 24, was sleeping in his car in the driveway at his grandmother’s home in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on December 31, 2022 when he was shot by IMPD officers.

According to the original 911 call, a woman called to report a car that may have still been running in her driveway.

"I clicked the porch light off and on and nobody came out, and I don't wanna go out to see who's out there," the caller tells a dispatcher. "I don't know. I don't know if it's one of my kids; I don't know. Nobody is getting out."

Officers responded and found a man, later identified as Anthony Maclin, was asleep with a handgun in his lap.

"He's got a gun right on his lap," an officer is heard saying in the body camera video.

You can also hear an officer asking another person if they see it and they respond "yes, I see it." It is unclear who is speaking.

The video shows officers talking outside the car and knocking on the door before yelling "police" and "hands up."

"Alright, let's wake him up ... if he draws on that gun or does anything, yell," one officer is heard saying before the shots were fired.

"As [Maclin] awoke, he began to move and officers discharged their firearms," IMPD says in the video.

Three officers fired their weapons. After the shooting, officers order Maclin to get out of the car and get on the ground.

After Maclin is on the ground and being tended to by officers, the grandmother appears and says "I'm so sorry baby" and asks why he didn't come in the house. Maclin responds that he didn't want to wake anyone up.

During a news conference Monday, Maclin’s attorneys claim he underwent six surgeries from the injuries over the course of 17 days and will be unable to work for at least three months.

"I am in a lot of pain. I mean a lot of pain. It's hard to sleep. It's hard to eat certain foods. My breathing is bad," Maclin said Monday. "Hopefully, I will recover and have a good recovery. I am just not sure how things will be."

Maclin's attorneys have called for the unedited release of bodycam footage from the incident, the termination of the involved officers and criminal charges against the officers.

"I never would have expected anything like that," Maclin's grandmother said. "The gunshots, it was just so many, so many."

You can watch the full video below.

Warning: The video below contains violent content and may be disturbing to some viewers.