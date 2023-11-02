Families seek answers, offer reward in recent violent crimes impacting young people

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two families experiencing similar pain joined forces Thursday, to urge the community to help solve recent cases of gun violence that have left young people injured or killed.

“If you ever want to see hurt in your life... you have to feel my pain,” Demetria Boston said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed Boston's 15-year-old daughter Janiya Carr was the teenager found dead at the Carriage House East Apartments near 42nd and north Mitthoeffer Road on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound.

“20 days later would be her 16th birthday. You took her from me. I don’t want to live with this pain,” Boston said on Thursday.

WRTV numbers show Janiya Carr is one of at least 19 children under 18 years old who have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis this year.

“Her last call was to me, I knew it – it's a hard pill to swallow, I don’t even know where to begin,” Boston added.

Joining Boston for an announcement at the Carriage House East Apartments Thursday morning was Chicago Community Activist Andrew Holmes. His grandson, Terrell Sword, was one of nine young people injured in a mass shooting at a party early Sunday morning. Another 16-year-old, Kalin Washington, died in the shooting.

On Thursday, Holmes and Boston walked door-to-door in the apartment complex handing out flyers, in hopes of getting someone to come forward with information about what led to Carr’s death.

Holmes also announced a reward for information about Carr's death, and tips that can lead to an arrest in the mass shooting. IMPD investigators have said there were multiple shooters, but have not shared information about possible suspects.

“There is a reward for anyone that can give up name of the person that discharged that weapon here,” Holmes told WRTV on Thursday.

“Sometimes as a parent you have to know what your kids are getting into. You have to search that bedroom, their car and garage. You don’t know who is going to influence them to hold a weapon,” Holmes added.

Holmes said people can call 1-800-883-5587 and make anonymous tips.

Thursday evening, officials announced IMPD was in the process of arresting someone in Carr's death. More details about the case and the suspect have not been shared by police.

