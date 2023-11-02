IMPD investigating suspicious death of teen as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspicious death of a teenage girl on the city's northeast side on Wednesday is now being considered a homicide.

IMPD officers were called around noon to the 10000 block of Aristocrat Drive North for a death investigation. A teenage girl was found behind the location of the call in the tree line.

It was discovered the girl has gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov. You can also provide anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.