Family honors mother killed before Christmas, raises awareness about domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — As many families gather to celebrate the holidays, some Indianapolis residents are coming together to grieve the loss of a mother killed earlier this week.

Loved ones honored 36-year-old Ashley Yunya Yarrell with a balloon release, remembering her life and raising awareness about domestic violence just days before Christmas.

The mother of three was shot early Monday morning at a southeast-side apartment complex.

On Wednesday, police arrested a man for his alleged role in her death.

Her sister, Kuniqwa Cobb, said the loss has been especially painful for Yarrell’s children.

“I want her kids to have everything they need; they didn’t get a Christmas, and that hurt me," she told WRTV. "It would have been the first Christmas with my sister and everything,” Cobb said.

Cobb is left holding on to the memories of her sister.

“Ashley was loving, she was goofy, she was very sweet. She was not violent, she barely raised her voice. She wasn't argumentative, she was really anti-social, but most of all, she made people smile,” Cobb said.

The loss is still fresh for the family.

“It really hurts me, it hurts me still,” Cobb said.

Yarrell’s death has not officially been classified as domestic violence just yet.

However, it comes as Marion County sees an increase in domestic violence incidents this year.

Danyette Smith, director of domestic violence prevention for the Indy Public Safety Foundation, said as of August, Marion County saw six homicides related to domestic violence, but since then, there have been several more cases.

In 2023, Smith said that the number was four, and in 2024, it increased to nine.

This year, Smith told WRTV the rise includes multiple forms of violence within families and relationships.

“Whether that's intimate partner violence and family violence put together, that increase, of a loved one attacking, killing another loved one has been on the rise here in 2025,” Smith said.

Smith added that incidents often spike around the holidays.

“We can see domestic violence spiking around the holidays, definitely in addition to where there are family gatherings where alcohol or drugs are involved,” she said.

Smith also shared warning signs of intimate partner violence, noting that it often centers on control.

“Domestic violence with intimate partner abuse is ultimately about that power and control. Are they controlling you? Are they wanting to know your whereabouts? Every move, trying to remove you from your friends, controlling them,” she explained.

She also encouraged families to plan ahead if they suspect someone they love may be in danger.

“If you know they're going through intimate partner violence, love that family member, set up a code word. If that code word gets sent to you, automatically send 911,” Smith told WRTV.

Yarrell was an advocate against violence and spoke publicly about the issue in 2020.

Now, Cobb says she hopes to continue her sister’s legacy by spreading awareness and encouraging others to seek help.

“She just was stuck in a position where she couldn't get out of or ask no one for help…” Cobb said. “I just want people to support her keep her memory alive and know that domestic violence is real and it is people out here that can help you besides family, you know, outreach programs,” she added.

If you or someone you know needs to be connected to domestic violence resources, you can call Indy Champions’ 24-hour hotline at 317-210-0866.

The program was started in 2022 after Marion County saw a rise in Domestic Violence cases.

https://www.indypsf.org/indy-champions