Family Support Resource Day connects families to vital services all in one place

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer is promoting a safer and better place to live.

The office hosted a Family Support Resource Day at the Reset Center on Saturday.

The Family Support Resource Day served as a space where families could access vital services all in one place that address their needs and concerns. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 30 family service providers were on-site to assist with child support inquiries, driver’s license reinstatements, job training, housing and legal services, employment opportunities, mental and physical health assistance and more.

“Our relationship with the families of Marion County extends beyond the courtroom,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “We are proud to bring together community partners that share our efforts to provide stability and strength to families in our city.”

This is the second Family Support Resource Day the office has hosted in recent months.

According to Mears, there is a strong desire in the community to have a one-stop-shop to take care of issues such as education, employment, housing and criminal justice.

“We can’t do this from downtown. We need to be out in the community. You have to bring the resources to them, not expect the community to come to you.”