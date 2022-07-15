Watch Now
Fan-favorite Stanger Things character shows up in Indiana field

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of Stanger Things on Netflix should keep their eyes peeled if flying over Indiana.

An artist “somewhere in Indiana” has turned a field into a tribute for fan-favorite character Eddie Munson.

The show shared the artwork on its YouTube channel this week.

Stranger Things is a Netflix series that recently released its fourth and final season.

