Fan-favorite Stanger Things character shows up in Indiana field

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of Stanger Things on Netflix should keep their eyes peeled if flying over Indiana.
An artist “somewhere in Indiana” has turned a field into a tribute for fan-favorite character Eddie Munson.
The show shared the artwork on its YouTube channel this week.
Stranger Things is a Netflix series that recently released its fourth and final season.
