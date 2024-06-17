FIDO working to keep dogs out of the heat

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is getting ready to face its hottest week of the year so far.

With predicted high temperatures in the 90’s all week, many Hoosiers are prepping by limiting outside exposure. Pet advocates are asking people do the same with their dogs.

Darcy Kurtz works for the Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside. The organization, known as FIDO, works to help Indianapolis’ outside dogs in low income neighborhoods receive the resources they need to live happier and healthier lives.

WRTV

According to FIDO, dogs shouldn’t remain outside for more than 20 minutes when the temperatures reaches above 90 degrees. Additionally, if your dog is acting abnormal 30 minutes after remaining outside for an extended period of time, owners of pets are encouraged to call a vet.

Despite the warnings, Kurtz feels as some will continue to leave their dogs outside.

“There are some people that just are not gonna follow the ordinances,” explained Kurtz.

On Sunday, Kurtz drove in a marked van around neighborhoods on the city’s east side searching for dogs that had been left outside in the heat.

WRTV

“When it's really hot, really cold, that's when this job is hardest,” shared Kurtz. “You just know there's dogs outside suffering in this that nobody knows about. You know they're just kind of languishing unseen.”

Kurtz's van is loaded with extra food, cages and toys to help families bring outside dogs inside during extreme temperatures.

“If they do need our help and are willing to accept our help, we'll give them the resources to do that," she said.

Kurtz explains that sometimes the families deny the assistance. Then should the dog remain outside, Animal Care Services can take further action.

RELATED | City shares heat safety tips ahead of first 90-degree day of the year (wrtv.com)

“If we do find a dog that is really suffering outside in his heat, we may work with our friends at Animal Care Services,” explained Kurtz. “They do have the law enforcement authority to go to the home. If they don't comply, they have the legal authority to impound a dog.”

Should you or anyone you know need assistance with an outside dog during this week’s high temperatures, you can call FIDO for assistance at 317-221-1314.

You can also visit the FIDO website for more information.

