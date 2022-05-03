Fifth Third Bank celebrates 5/3 day by providing money to Central Indiana newborns

INDIANAPOLIS — Families across Central Indiana welcomed new babies Tuesday. In addition to their bundles of joy, for newborns at 20 Central Indiana area hospitals, they were also welcomed with a bundle of cash.

This year, the bank chose the Indianapolis area to receive the "53 Babies" initiative in honor of May 3, or "5/3" day.

The bank surprised families with $1,053 dollars to start a 529 college savings account as well as a care package for both mom and baby.

Amanda Bilbrey says she was shocked to get everything for baby Watson.

Provided Photo/Ascension St. Vincent Amanda Bilbrey holds newborn son Watson on May 3, 2022. Bilbrey was one of the recipients of the Fifth Third Bank 53 Babies celebration.

"I almost cried ... I was not expecting to get money in the box for having a baby. That was so cool," Bilbrey said. "I hope that he is adventurous just like his brother and that he's kind to everyone he meets."

Ascension St. Vincent had 16 babies born as of 6 p.m.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal visited Eskenazi Hospital to visit with staff and new parents. He has one daughter and is expecting another child soon.

"If you're able to put a little bit away [and] add to it each and every year, 18 years down the road hopefully you've got enough to help your kids pay for college," Rahal said. "Ultimately that's the goal. I've done it for my daughter Harlan."

WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster IndyCar driver Graham Rahal visits a mom at Eskenazi Health. Rahal helped surprise new parents along with Fifth Third Bank.

Fifth Third Bank says this was the first time Indianapolis was selected.