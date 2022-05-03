Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Fifth Third Bank celebrates 5/3 day by providing money to Central Indiana newborns

fifth third babies.png
Provided Photos/Fifth Third Bank and Ascension St. Vincent
Babies at Ascension St. Vincent (left) and Eskenazi Health born on May 3, 2022.
fifth third babies.png
Posted at 6:37 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 18:37:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Families across Central Indiana welcomed new babies Tuesday. In addition to their bundles of joy, for newborns at 20 Central Indiana area hospitals, they were also welcomed with a bundle of cash.

This year, the bank chose the Indianapolis area to receive the "53 Babies" initiative in honor of May 3, or "5/3" day.

The bank surprised families with $1,053 dollars to start a 529 college savings account as well as a care package for both mom and baby.

Amanda Bilbrey says she was shocked to get everything for baby Watson.

ASV Women’s Watson and Amanda (1).JPG
Amanda Bilbrey holds newborn son Watson on May 3, 2022. Bilbrey was one of the recipients of the Fifth Third Bank 53 Babies celebration.

"I almost cried ... I was not expecting to get money in the box for having a baby. That was so cool," Bilbrey said. "I hope that he is adventurous just like his brother and that he's kind to everyone he meets."

Ascension St. Vincent had 16 babies born as of 6 p.m.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal visited Eskenazi Hospital to visit with staff and new parents. He has one daughter and is expecting another child soon.

"If you're able to put a little bit away [and] add to it each and every year, 18 years down the road hopefully you've got enough to help your kids pay for college," Rahal said. "Ultimately that's the goal. I've done it for my daughter Harlan."

graham rahal baby surprise
IndyCar driver Graham Rahal visits a mom at Eskenazi Health. Rahal helped surprise new parents along with Fifth Third Bank.

Fifth Third Bank says this was the first time Indianapolis was selected.

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!