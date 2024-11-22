Fishers Event Center celebrates opening day ahead of first show

FISHERS — The new Fishers Event Center officially opened its doors on Friday, with a calendar filled with events.

The 7,500-seat venue is opening with a Turnpike Troubadours show in the evening. The center has numerous concerts planned from acts like Blake Shelton and Megan Maroney.

It will also host sporting events for the Indy Fuel, the new Indianapolis professional volleyball team, Indy Ignite, and the Fishers Freight football team.

“This is an important moment in Fishers history,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “The Fishers Event Center will be the epicenter of entertainment and experience in our community, where neighbors, visitors, and friends come together to make lifelong memories. And we look forward to showing the world what we already know: Fishers is the best place to live, work, and play.”

The Fishers Event Center is situated on a 53-acre plot expanding upon the popular 18-acre lifestyle development Fishers District.

A full list of the Fishers Event Center's scheduled events can be found on their website.

