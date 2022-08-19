Franciscan Health offering drive-through flu shot clinics across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — To prepare for flu season, Franciscan Health is offering four drive-through flu shot clinics throughout September.

Flu shot options include high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent. Only patients 6 months and older can be seen.

"Everybody needs to be on board and protect themselves and protect those around them, whether it be family members or people that they're working around that may not be able to get the flu shot," Misty Marcum, Franciscan Health nurse, said. "They are ultimately creating that herd immunity and protecting everyone that they're around."

Patients are asked to dress appropriately to receive their vaccine, bring their insurance cards; otherwise, appropriate charges will be applied.

Clinics are taking place:

Saturday, Sept. 17 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) Franciscan Health Indianapolis campus, 8111 S. Emerson Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 18 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) Franciscan Health Stones Crossing, 1703 Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood

Wednesday, Sept. 21 (3 p.m.-6 p.m.) Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care, 123 2nd St., Columbus

Sunday, Sept. 25 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) Franciscan Physician Network CityWay Family Medicine, 426 S. Alabama St., downtown Indianapolis

Pfizer COVID-19, shingles and pneumonia vaccines will also be available.

Franciscan plans to offer more clinics in October.

For additional information or questions, call (317) 528-6374.