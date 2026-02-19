Funeral services announced for fallen Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott died in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call Monday night. He is being remembered by his community as a hometown hero who dedicated his life to service.

The funeral services have now been set.

Visitation - Beech Grove High School

Sunday, Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral - Beech Grove High School

Monday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

A procession to Crown Hill Cemetery will follow the service on Monday. All are welcome to attend the visitation and funeral.

About Officer Elliott

Elliott, 33, graduated from Beech Grove High School and received a criminal justice degree at IUPUI.

Prior to joining the Beech Grove Police Department, Elliott served with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for four years.

According to Chief Maurice, he was living his dream.

"He has left a lasting impression and legacy on not only our department, but the city," Maurice said. "He always wanted to be a Beech Grove cop."

The Beech Grove Police Department congratulated Elliott at his swearing-in ceremony in a Facebook post on Sept. 4, 2024, stating, "Officer Elliott represented our department with esteem as Assistant Squad Leader, Honor Graduate, and the Glenda Mercer Memorial Award winner for top academic achievement."

They also shared the following fun facts about Elliot:

• Favorite food: Sushi

• Least favorite food: Pickles

• Favorite team: Indianapolis Colts

• Least favorite team: Los Angeles Lakers

• Favorite movie: "Jurassic Park"

• Favorite police movie: "Hot Fuzz"

• Favorite band: Metallica

• Pet: A dog named Ellie

• Interesting fact: Elliott plays the bass guitar

Elliott is survived by his wife, Erin.

