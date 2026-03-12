Gov. Braun announces partnership with Turning Point USA to expand chapters into all Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS — A new proclamation from Indiana Governor Mike Braun is emphasizing the importance of free speech and open dialogue, and calling on schools to promote those values by expanding Turning Point USA chapters for high school and college students.

On Thursday, Gov. Braun announced the state's partnership with Turning Point USA. The goal of which is to "call on all Indiana schools and universities to take all steps to facilitate student organizations like Turning Point USA chapters that foster the values of liberty and freedom of speech for the next generation."

“This sets the stage to say we, as a state, want to see pro-American clubs like Club America just in every school possible in our entire state," Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith exclaimed.

However, it's a mission some told WRTV sends the wrong message.

“When you decree one group as higher status than others, you’re sending a clear message to the groups that didn’t get that endorsement," Julia Vaughn, Executive Director with Common Cause Indiana, stated.

With a backdrop of high school students holding signs for Club America, state and Turning Point USA leaders made their message clear.

“You’re going to be able to exercise freedom of speech, to organize and Indiana is not going to be in the way of you doing it," Braun explained.

"It means that no student in this state will be threatened, harassed or silenced simply for wanting to start a Turning Point chapter," Alex Clark, a contributor with TPUSA, said.

The new proclamation calls on all high schools and colleges across Indiana to facilitate these types of organizations.

“It’s not endorsing anything particularly," Braun stated. "It’s making sure you’ve got the freedom of speech to be as loud about your point of view as the other side has always exercised.”

“Public officials shouldn’t play favorites when they are acting in their official capacities," Vaughn said.

Vaughn is against the proclamation, telling WRTV it's just another way for the government to play a larger role in schools.

“We’ve already seen a lot of intervention from state government," she explained. "And, you know, they [colleges and universities] should be able to decide for themselves which organizations are appropriate and which are not.”

Vaughn worries it will only create more divisions.

"We need to come together and have calm, reasonable, fact-based discussions," she said. "And again, I'm afraid that this series of events takes us farther away from that and creates clear winners and losers in the state.”

In a statement following Thursday’s conference, Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder also came out against the partnership.

“Students in Indiana already have the freedom to form clubs, speak their minds, register to vote and participate in civic life. The question is not whether students can participate. The question is whether the State of Indiana should be putting its thumb on the scale for one outside ideological agenda.



This is being sold to Hoosiers as some broad and neutral statement about student organizations. It is not.



This event was built around Turning Point USA. The proclamation singled out Turning Point USA for praise. And the governor used the authority of his office to give one national ideological organization something every Hoosier can recognize when they see it: special treatment. Braun is trying to sell special treatment as neutrality and political favoritism as free speech.” Shelli Yoder

The coalition of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, the Baptist Ministers’ Alliance and the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Indiana also released a joint statement regarding Braun’s announcement.

The statement read in part that the organizations are “concerned about the growing effort by state officials to introduce the political philosophy of Turning Point USA into Indiana high schools.”

Public schools are not campaign platforms. They are institutions funded by taxpayers to educate young people, not to recruit them into ideological movements.



Across American history, communities of faith, especially in the Black church, have fought to ensure that education empowers young people to think critically, question power, and pursue justice.



At a time when efforts are underway in many states to limit or remove the teaching of Black history and honest discussions about America’s past, it is troubling that political organizations are being welcomed into our schools to shape the thinking of young people.



Students deserve:

Civic education that strengthens democracy, not partisan loyalty

Classrooms where multiple viewpoints are explored

• Schools that teach the full and honest history of our nation, including the struggles and contributions of Black Americans

Schools that remain independent of political movements Indiana’s young people should learn how to think, not what to think.



We call on Governor Braun and state officials to keep partisan political organizations out of our public school system and instead invest in strong civics education, honest history, and critical thinking.



Our children are the future of Indiana’s democracy. Their education must remain free from political indoctrination from any side.

But state leaders said it's simply about promoting civic education.

"It's not partisan. This is not a democrat or republican thing. This is a pro-America thing… this is about American values," Beckwith stated.

"We're not saying you got to do it, we're just saying you’re gonna have the ability to sell that, just like the other side has done it," Braun said.

The announcement comes just two days after Indiana became the first state to partner with the conservative-aligned organization to sponsor high school voter registration drives.

Indiana is the eighth state to partner with Turning Point USA to expand chapters.

