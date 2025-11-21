Gov. Braun orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Delaware County Deputy

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Mike Braun has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Corporal Blake Reynolds, a Delaware County Sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty on November 12.

Reynolds died after being struck by a semi-truck while helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 69. The four-year veteran had stopped behind a disabled truck, activating his emergency lights to protect both the stranded driver and other motorists. While standing outside his patrol car, another semi lost control and struck both vehicles.

Governor Braun has ordered flags lowered at the Indiana Statehouse, the Police and Firefighters Memorial, and all state facilities in Delaware County from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, November 22 – the day of Reynolds' funeral. He's encouraging all Hoosiers to lower flags at homes and businesses statewide.

"Deeply saddening news out of Delaware County today. A deputy lost his life today in the line of duty while serving a stranded motorist," Governor Braun said. "Maureen and I are praying for his loved ones and all who wear the badge across Indiana."

Reynolds joined the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in 2022 after serving in the Army National Guard. He had recently married his wife Allison in June. Colleagues remember him as someone living his dream of protecting and serving the community.

"This is his dream job. This is what he wanted to do. He wanted to protect and serve, and he did exactly what he wanted to do in his life," said family friend Renee Pierce.

A public visitation will be held Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Muncie, with funeral services Saturday at Delta High School beginning at 10 a.m. Reynolds will be buried at Jones Cemetery.