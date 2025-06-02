Governor Mike Braun appoints new members to Indiana University Board of Trustees

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has announced the appointment of four members to the Indiana University Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

This includes the reappointment of W. Quinn Buckner as chair, alongside the appointments of attorney James Bopp Jr., attorney Brian Eagle, and sports broadcaster Sage Steele. All appointees are alumni of Indiana University.

“I look forward to working with our new trustees, who join the board at a pivotal time of positive momentum for IU,” said IU President Pamela Whitten. “Each has a deep love for IU and shares our vision for putting students first, advancing groundbreaking research, and serving our state.”

These appointments come on the heels of the passing of budget bill HEA 1001, which significantly alters the selection process for the Board of Trustees.

Previously, Indiana University alumni had the ability to elect three members to the board; however, the new legislation has removed this role entirely.

The legislation did not come without backlash. The ACLU of Indiana has taken legal action against Governor Braun concerning the new provisions established by budget bill HEA 1001.

Many alumni told WRTV they feel disenfranchised by the changes.

Additionally, more than two dozen former presidents of Indiana University's Alumni Association voiced their disappointment in a letter directed to both Governor Braun and President Whitten.

They argued that the new appointment process undermines alumni representation, stating, "Alumni elected by alumni would in effect be replaced by the highest bidders seeking to gain favor for appointment."