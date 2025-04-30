Former IU alumni association presidents slam legislation allowing governor appointments

BLOOMINGTON — Several former presidents of Indiana University's Alumni Association expressed their anger over a piece of legislation, giving the governor power to appoint three members to the Indiana University Board of Trustees, positions previously filled by alumni elections.

In the letter addressed to Governor Mike Braun and IU President Pamela Whitten on Wednesday, more than two dozen former alumni association presidents, some of whom have also served on the IU Board of Trustees, signed the letter expressing their disappointment in the move.

"It is our opinion that this short-sighted act, written in a cowardly way so as to prohibit public discussion, tells our alumni that their voices through the ballot box are less important than that of one person who will do the choosing in the future," the letter states. "Alumni elected by alumni would in effect be replaced by the highest bidders seeking to gain favor for appointment."

The letter states Indiana University has one of the largest populations of living alumni graduates of any university in the United States with approximately 800,000 people, 51% of who live and work in Indiana. The letter highlights the philanthropic achievements of these alumni, which said donate millions of dollars to the university.

"They serve on boards and committees, support university legislative initiatives, and add to the vitality of the cultural aspects of the institution. In short, they are a vital part of the rich heritage of IU. If they did not contribute finances, time, and effort, IU would be a shell of its current model," the letter states.

The former presidents feel that alumni voices will no longer be heard due to this decision.

Braun told WRTV the change was necessary due to the low participation rates among alumni in the election process.

"It wasn't representative," Braun said. "It enabled a clique of a few people to actually determine three board members. I don't think that is real representation."

The governor plans to allow the current three alumni elected board of trustee members to remain on the board until their term is up. At this time, Braun has not named potential successors to fill the seats.

The full letter can be read here.

RELATED | Governor Braun marks 100 days in office, highlights key priorities