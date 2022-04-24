Greencastle woman dies after being hit by driver in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian from Greencastle, Indiana died Saturday night after being struck by a driver in a crosswalk.

According to a news release, a 19-year-old man was driving around 8 p.m. as the 37-year-old woman was using a crosswalk on International Drive. The man, who had a green light, traveled through the intersection and the woman did not yield. She was hit by the front of the driver's vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not been released.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.