Greenfield anti-bullying rally pushes for change following death of 10-year-old

GREENFIELD — Members of the Greenfield community rallied Saturday to raise awareness about bullying and call for change as police investigate the death of a 10-year-old student.

"No more bullying" was the message echoed by 12-year-old Maxwell Foltz.

WRTV Greenfield Anti-Bullying Rally

He joined about two dozen concerned students and parents in Greenfield-Central Community Schools who rallied outside the Hancock County Courthouse Saturday morning.

"We have bullying issues that were handled by the school really well. We've also had incidents that just continue from the same kids over and over again. We want that to not be a problem,” said Tori, a parent in the district and the event organizer.

The anti-bullying push comes after the death of a fourth grade Greenfield Intermediate Student earlier this month.

"I never realized how far bullying could go until the tragedy that happened, it kind of hit me,” said Maxwell, who told WRTV he was a friend of the student. “I always got super happy when I saw him in the hallway. We would run down the hallway, and we would give the biggest high fives."

As the community mourns, they're also pushing for change and enforcement of the district's anti-bullying policy in place.

"The policy has a very clear definition of bullying, and we feel like even with that definition, kids are falling through the cracks. We need everyone to be heard,” said Tori.

Parents have now called on other Hoosiers who've helped pass previous anti-bullying laws.

"Schools are supposed to be reporting bullying,” said Angela Stagge, a mom who helped get an Anti-Bullying Law passed in 2013.

"As someone who got the law passed, I wish I could have done more,” Stagge explained. “There are still a lot of things that need to be done.

Students at Saturday’s rally also sent a message to their peers who may be dealing with bullying.

"I've been bullied in my life, I know how it feels, so it's good to fight,” said 12-year-old Bryson Minton.

"Don't be scared. If they bully you or lay a hand on you, go to an adult,” added Maxwell.

WRTV reached out to the district Saturday, but have not yet heard back.

Dr. Harold Olin, Superintendent of Greenfield-Central Community Schools previously released a statement after the fourth-grader died saying the district has not received an official cause of death for the student.

Olin says the district has received a "tremendous amount of support from both within and outside the school district to meet the social emotional needs of our students at this time."

If you or someone you know needs support, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7.

