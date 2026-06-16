Greg Ballard needs more signatures for Indiana Secretary of State ballot

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard is just short of signatures needed to qualify as an independent candidate for Indiana Secretary of State

He announced his campaign has submitted at least 35,167 signatures to county clerks for verification and needs 36,943 from registered voters to secure a place on the ballot.

The campaign shared optimism about the momentum.

“We are close to the amount needed and I'm encouraged by the progress we are seeing around the state,” Ballard said. “Over the weekend, I met voters who stopped by an event in Indianapolis to sign our petitions and was overwhelmed by the encouragement and support I received.”

Because supporters have also submitted signatures directly to county clerks outside the campaign's collection efforts, the total number gathered has not been publicly disclosed — only the confirmed minimum.

The Ballard campaign will continue collecting signatures until the June 30 deadline. Once verified, county officials will return the signatures to the campaign, which will then file them collectively with the Secretary of State's office in July.

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