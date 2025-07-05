Group behind No Kings protest hosts Independence Day cookout at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July is often a time to celebrate the United States. A group in Garfield Park used the day to discuss how they would improve America over burgers and hot dogs.
The 50501 Community Picnic filled Garfield Park's largest picnic shelter for Independence Day. People who came enjoyed music, games and a banner illustrating different definitions of democracy.
The group behind the cookout also organized Indianapolis' No Kings protest on June 14. They saw the cookout as a natural follow-up, especially after the One Big Beautiful Bill passed through Congress the day before.
"With everybody here, there's more than a bit of mourning," said Scott Johnson of 50501 Indiana. "When you're sad, you want to be with family. It's chosen family, it's different, it's ideological family."
Jacke Sue, a senior from Greenwood, came to the cookout because she needed friends who would understand her disdain for the 'One Big Beautiful Bill.'
"I usually sit at home, I can't talk to my friends anymore because they all love that," Sue said. "I really feel treaded on, I feel crazy. And when I'm around these people, I feel sane."
Sue said she wanted to find connections over her concern for future Medicaid funding.
"I have to have medicine, I'm almost 70," Sue said. "Why are they taking all of that from me? I can't die."
Johnson believes the cookout was the way to show patriotism for the Fourth of July, while frustrated with the current political direction of the country.
"The fact that we're criticizing doesn't mean we don't love America, it means we do," Johnson said. "If you love something, it means you embrace it even when it's wrong, and work to make it better."
